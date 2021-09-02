Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 167.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.