Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $51.19 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

