pEOS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $355.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

