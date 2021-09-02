Pepe Cash Reaches Market Cap of $59.74 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $59.74 million and $81,686.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

