Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $43.06 price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

