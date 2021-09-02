Pernod Ricard (RI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €161.00 ($189.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/1/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €205.00 ($241.18) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €177.00 ($208.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €210.00 ($247.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €183.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.98.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

