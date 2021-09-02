Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

WOOF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 96.61.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

