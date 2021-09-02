PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.76. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.