Phantasma (SOUL) Trading Up 38.1% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $36.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.65 or 1.00212082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00678290 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

