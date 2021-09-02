Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.