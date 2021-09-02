Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of PHR traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 17,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,974. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $1,275,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

