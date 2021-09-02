Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,611 shares of company stock worth $18,132,757. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

