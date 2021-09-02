Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

PHUN opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $83.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 12.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Phunware by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phunware by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

