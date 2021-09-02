Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Lifted by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $111.63. The stock had a trading volume of 135,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,147. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.