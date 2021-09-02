PIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00065332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00133184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.22 or 0.07629175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,795.10 or 1.00283316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00804269 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

