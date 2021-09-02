Piper Sandler Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $19.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after acquiring an additional 962,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

