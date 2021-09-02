Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 176,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 453,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 82,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

