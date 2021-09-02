Plian (PI) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Plian has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $136,132.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Plian has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00134206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00816447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 861,775,354 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.