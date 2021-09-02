Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

PSTV has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

