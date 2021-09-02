PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $81,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 299.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

