PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

