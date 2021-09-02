PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $161,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $370.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.65. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,651 shares of company stock worth $23,866,419 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

