PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

