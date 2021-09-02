PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR opened at $5,177.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,087.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,881.90. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,823.31 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

