Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $237.29 million and $16.43 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.69 or 0.00376815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 84.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

