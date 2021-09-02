Populous Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.58 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Populous has a total market cap of $131.57 million and $2.58 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00004975 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

