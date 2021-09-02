PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post $288.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $262.60 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $313.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $53.35. 4,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

