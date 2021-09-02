PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PCH traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,667. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
