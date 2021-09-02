PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PCH traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $53.43. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,667. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

