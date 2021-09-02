Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $321,582.24 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

