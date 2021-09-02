Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp Sells 4,858 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $531,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 101,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

