PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.12 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PRA Group by 94,976.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

