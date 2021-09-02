PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $42.12 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.39.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.