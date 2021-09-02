PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.90 and last traded at C$13.84. Approximately 324,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 527,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.10.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 44.34.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.