Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,841,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.