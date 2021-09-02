Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119.71 ($1.56), with a volume of 90279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.60 ($1.58).

PFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

