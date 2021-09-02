Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Premier posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

