PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273,138.34

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $273,138.34 and $426.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

