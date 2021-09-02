Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Critical Review

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Altimmune -1,093.35% -26.28% -24.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Altimmune 0 0 6 0 3.00

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Altimmune has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Altimmune’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Prometheus Biosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Altimmune’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 720.13 -$37.14 million N/A N/A Altimmune $8.19 million 74.52 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -8.05

Prometheus Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altimmune.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prometheus Biosciences beats Altimmune on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer. Altimmune was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

