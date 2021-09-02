Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) were down 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

