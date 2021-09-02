Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Knott David M increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

