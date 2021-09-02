Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prothena beat on earnings in the second quarter. The company’s pipeline progress has been encouraging. It has a license agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of prasinezumab, which is progressing well. The collaboration not only bolsters the company’s pipeline but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursements and milestone payments. Its collaboration deal with Bristol Myers to develop candidates for Alzheimer’s disease is also a positive, given the market potential. However, it earlier discontinued the development of lead pipeline candidate, NEOD001, which was disappointing. Moreover, the company has very few candidates in its pipeline, which are years away from commercialization. Shares have outperformed the industry in in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRTA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $69.88 on Monday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prothena by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,285,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

