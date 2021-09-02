Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,392 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

