Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $9,595,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,120. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

