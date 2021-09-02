Provident Wealth Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after acquiring an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after acquiring an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,331,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,291,000 after acquiring an additional 107,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. 22,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

