Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF comprises 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 669,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

DIVB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,729 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90.

