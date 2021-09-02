ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 271.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 421,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 107,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

