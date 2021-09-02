ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,171 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG stock opened at $234.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $235.39.

