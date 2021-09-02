ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 380 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $676.90 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

