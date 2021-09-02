ProximaX Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $127,233.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00131545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00156344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.93 or 0.07577830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.52 or 1.00403118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00817233 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

