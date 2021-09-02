Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Update

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHCF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

