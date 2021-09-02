Pyrk Trading 18.3% Lower This Week (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $44,119.69 and $480.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

